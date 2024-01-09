1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.

*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.

*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.