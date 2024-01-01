We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 HP Window Type Non-Inverter Energy Saving Aircon
Easy Installation and Usage
24-hour On/Off Timer
4-way Air Deflection Manual
Warranty / Certifications
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Five (5) years warranty for compressor only.
*Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
All Spec
COOLING
-
4way
Yes (Manual)
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Manual
-
Fan Speed
3
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Model Name
LA200FC
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
High / Mid / Low
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
Shiny White
-
Color(Discharge)
Shiny White
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
Yes
GENERAL
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660 x 450 x 779
-
Product Weight(kg)
59
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)
18500/-
