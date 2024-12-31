We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Type Dual Inverter Compressor Aircon
10 Year Warranty
*LG's Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-Inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-Inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG's Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-Inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at intertek, a third-party laboratory.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2020 purchases.
*Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Sleep Mode
This mode keeps operating noise to a minimum and turns the air conditioner off after a set time. The timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours.
24-hour On/Off Timer
Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air condition turns off when you plan it to.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling-Capacity_Rate (kJ/h)
21,000
-
Cooling-Capacity_Rate (W)
5,830
-
Cooling-Capacity_Min ~ Max (kJ/h)
7,600 ~ 22,000
-
Cooling-Power_Rate (W)
2,200
-
Cooling-Power_Max (W) (Q.Label)
2,500
-
Cooling-Current_Rate (A)
10.0
-
Cooling-Current_Max (A) (Q.Label)
13.0
-
CSRF
4.01
-
Star Rating
5
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Refrigerant (g)
640
-
Refrigerant (oz)
22.6
ELECTRICAL RATINGS
-
Voltage / Hz
230V / 60Hz
FEATURES
-
WiFi Connection
Yes
-
Temperature display
℃
-
Temp Control
Thermistor
-
Air Diflection (Even Airflow)
4-Way (Manual)
-
Remote controller
Good LCD
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Filter Alarm Function
Yes
-
Dust Filter (Pre Filter)
Yes
-
Timer
24Hr,On/Off
-
Sleep Mode
12hr
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Light Off (Display On/Off)
Yes
-
AEC (Energy Control)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Fan Mode
High / Mid / Low
-
Fan Speed - Cooling
3
-
Fan Speed - Fan Only
3
-
Fan Type (ID/OD)
Turbo/Axial
-
Chassis Type
Slide In-Out
WT+ Chassis
-
Type Air Discharge
TOP Discharge
OTHERS
-
Noise-Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)
62/59/55/44
-
Noise-Outdoor dB(A)
67/65/63/55
-
Carton-Height (mm)
638
-
Carton-Width (mm)
739
-
Carton-Depth (mm)
768
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille)-Height (mm)
450
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille)-Width (mm)
660
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille)-Depth (mm)
779
-
Net Weight (kg)
50
-
Gross Weight (kg)
56
-
Stuffing - 40FTH
192
-
Stuffing - P/No
AKB73598019
