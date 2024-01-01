Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" Cinema Screen, Comfortable and safe 3D glasses, 2D-3D Conversion, Dual Play, Smart Home, Time Machine II, Magic Remote, Smart Share

32" Cinema Screen, Comfortable and safe 3D glasses, 2D-3D Conversion, Dual Play, Smart Home, Time Machine II, Magic Remote, Smart Share

32LA6610

32" Cinema Screen, Comfortable and safe 3D glasses, 2D-3D Conversion, Dual Play, Smart Home, Time Machine II, Magic Remote, Smart Share

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    3D TV

  • Screen Size

    32

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p Full HD

  • LED array type

    Edge LED

FEATURE

  • Cinema 3D

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • Smart Home

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Backlight control, Screen off, Standby Mode

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • FPR 3D Technology

    Yes

  • Comfortable & Safe 3D Glasses

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    4 mode pointing, gesture, wheel, voice

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Time Machine II

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • HDMI Input

    3

  • Optical Digital Audio Out

    1

  • USB in

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • LAN

    1/ Wifi built-in

  • Frame Color

    Silver

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    733x499x242 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    7.6 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    733x433x78 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    6.4 kg

