32" Cinema Screen, Comfortable and safe 3D glasses, 2D-3D Conversion, Dual Play, Smart Home, Time Machine II, Magic Remote, Smart Share
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
3D TV
-
Screen Size
32
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p Full HD
-
LED array type
Edge LED
FEATURE
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
2D to 3D Conversion
Yes
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Backlight control, Screen off, Standby Mode
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
FPR 3D Technology
Yes
-
Comfortable & Safe 3D Glasses
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Magic Remote
4 mode pointing, gesture, wheel, voice
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Time Machine II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Audio Output
20W
-
HDMI Input
3
-
Optical Digital Audio Out
1
-
USB in
3 (USB 2.0)
-
LAN
1/ Wifi built-in
-
Frame Color
Silver
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
733x499x242 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
7.6 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
733x433x78 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
6.4 kg
