We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD Ready, Invisible Speaker, HDMI, Advanced Picture Control
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
32
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
70,000:1
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
8bit
-
Response Time(MPRT)
5ms
VIDEO
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes (10w + 10w)
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In/Out
2/1
-
AV In
2
-
AV Out
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 & 2
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
805.8x583.1x224 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
25.3 lbs
-
Dimension w/o Stand
805.8x528x79.9 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
22.7 lbs
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.