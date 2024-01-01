Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

32LF6300

LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

(0)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p

  • Picture Mode

    8 Mode

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/ Just Scan/ Original/ Full Wide/ 4:3/ 14:9/ Zoom/ Cinema Zoom 1

  • Picture Status Mode

    Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System (1way 2 SPK)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Cinema 3D

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Headphone

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out

    1(Optical)

  • RS-232C

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    734 x 483 x 154 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    6.1 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    734 x 438 x 55.3 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    5.3 kg

