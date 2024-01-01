We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0
All Spec
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
Picture Mode
8 Mode
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/ Just Scan/ Original/ Full Wide/ 4:3/ 14:9/ Zoom/ Cinema Zoom 1
-
Picture Status Mode
Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System (1way 2 SPK)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
1(Optical)
-
RS-232C
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
734 x 483 x 154 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
6.1 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
734 x 438 x 55.3 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
5.3 kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.