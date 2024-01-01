We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Smart TV, Smart Home, Time Machine II, IPS Panel, Full Web, Smart World, Premium Local Content, Wifi Built-In
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Smart TV
-
Screen Size
80 cm
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
LED array type
Direct LED
SOUND
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Magic Remote
4 mode pointing, gesture, wheel, voice
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Time Machine II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone Out
1
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
HDMI Input
3
-
Optical Digital Audio Out
1
-
USB in
3 (USB 2.0)
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
733x499x242 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
7.6 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
733x433x78 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
6.4 kg
