32" Smart TV, Smart Home, Time Machine II, IPS Panel, Full Web, Smart World, Premium Local Content, Wifi Built-In

32LN571B

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Smart TV

  • Screen Size

    80 cm

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • LED array type

    Direct LED

SOUND

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Cinema 3D

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • Smart Home

    Yes

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    4 mode pointing, gesture, wheel, voice

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Time Machine II

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • HDMI Input

    3

  • Optical Digital Audio Out

    1

  • USB in

    3 (USB 2.0)

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    733x499x242 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    7.6 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    733x433x78 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    6.4 kg

