LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

43LF6300

LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes

SOUND

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    TruMotion100

  • webOS

    webOS 2.0

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatible

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Headphone

    Yes

  • RF Antena

    PAL System

  • HDMI MHL

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes (2.0)

  • LAN Port

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    973 x 625 x 193 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    12.7 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    973 x 573 x 37 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    10.2 kg

