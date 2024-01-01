We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Cinema 3D TV, Smart TV, LG Apps, Smart Share, Web Browser, Magic Motion Remote Control, Trumotion 120Hz, 2D to 3D Conversion, Certified Flicker-Free, Battery Free Glasses
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (LED)
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
4,000,000:1
-
Response Time(MPRT)
2.4ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/Cinema Zoom
-
Color Temperature Control
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Picture Status Mode
Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Cinema/Game
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Mode
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
2D to 3D Conversion
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Wide viewing angle
Yes
-
Flicker Free
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
TruMotion
120Hz
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
Yes (20)
INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
1 + 1(Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 + 1(Gender)
-
RS-232C
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240V 50/60Hz
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1286.2x341x847.7 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
26.2 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1286x31x848 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
22.1 kg
