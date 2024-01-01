Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" Cinema 3D TV, Smart TV, LG Apps, Smart Share, Web Browser, Magic Motion Remote Control, Trumotion 120Hz, 2D to 3D Conversion, Certified Flicker-Free, Battery Free Glasses

55" Cinema 3D TV, Smart TV, LG Apps, Smart Share, Web Browser, Magic Motion Remote Control, Trumotion 120Hz, 2D to 3D Conversion, Certified Flicker-Free, Battery Free Glasses

55LW5700

55" Cinema 3D TV, Smart TV, LG Apps, Smart Share, Web Browser, Magic Motion Remote Control, Trumotion 120Hz, 2D to 3D Conversion, Certified Flicker-Free, Battery Free Glasses

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    55

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (LED)

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    4,000,000:1

  • Response Time(MPRT)

    2.4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/Cinema Zoom

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Status Mode

    Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Cinema/Game

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Sound Mode

    Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 2D to 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wide viewing angle

    Yes

  • Flicker Free

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    120Hz

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Swivel (°)

    Yes (20)

INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    1 + 1(Gender)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 + 1(Gender)

  • RS-232C

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 - 240V 50/60Hz

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    1286.2x341x847.7 mm

  • Weight w/ Stand

    26.2 kg

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    1286x31x848 mm

  • Weight w/o Stand

    22.1 kg

