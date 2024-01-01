We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Ready, Full LED Slim with local dimming, Borderless, TruMotion 480Hz, Netcast web TV, Wireless 1080p & Smart Energy Saving Plus
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
10,000,000:1
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
10bit
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Borderless™ Design
Yes
VIDEO
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
(12w + 12W)
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
TruMotion
480Hz
-
USB 2.0
DivX USB 2.0
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In/Out
2/1
-
RGB/PC Input
1/1
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
AV In
2
-
AV Out
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 & 2
-
LAN
LAN port 1
-
RS-232C
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240v
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
49x31.5x10.0 inch
-
Weight w/ Stand
67.5 lbs
-
Dimension w/o Stand
49x29.3x1.3 inch
-
Weight w/o Stand
57.1 lbs
