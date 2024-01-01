We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
UHD TV
PICTURE
-
Resolution
3840x2160p
-
IPS Panel
4K IPS Panel
SOUND
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Time Machine
For digital signal only
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone
Yes
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI MHL
Yes
-
HDMI ARC
Yes
-
HDMI HDCP2.2 Input
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
USB in
Yes (2.0)
-
LAN Port
Yes
-
RF Antenna
PAL System
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1229.8 x 767.5 x 247.5 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
18.5 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1229.8 x 716.6 x 55.1 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
18.0 kg
