We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UP77 55 inch 4K Smart UHD TV
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
webOS 6.0
Yes
-
Wifi built-in
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Quick Setting
Yes
-
HEVC 4K 60p codec
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Picture Option
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes
-
Wireless sound sync
Yes
-
Aspect ratio
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
Game Optimzer
Yes
-
AI Game Sound
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
ALLM
Yes
-
HLG Hybrid Log Gamma
Yes
-
HGiG
Yes
-
ISDBT
Yes
-
2.0Ch 20W
Yes
-
eARC
Yes
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
55in
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160 p
-
RF antena
Yes
-
LAN port
Yes
-
USB in
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
Yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.