We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
webOS 22
Yes
-
HGIG/ ALLM
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
4K Upscaling
Yes
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Quick Setting
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Picture Option
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes
-
Aspect ratio
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
AI Game Sound
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Reduce Blue Light
Yes
-
Wifi built-in
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HEVC 4K 60p codec
Yes
-
LG App Store
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Wireless sound sync
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
HDMI Deep Color
Yes
-
Digital TV -ISDBT
Yes
-
HLG Hybrid Log Gamma
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
HDMI 4K@60Hz
Yes
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
55in
-
Resolution
3840x2160p
-
RF antena
Yes
-
Cable in
Yes
-
LAN port
Yes
-
USB in
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
Yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.