Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

70UF7700

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    70

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    T200

  • LED Plus (Local Dimming)

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    ISDB T

  • Pages

    2,000 page

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Yes (Flof)

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Picture Mastering Index

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Natural Color(Tru Color Generator)

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Contents Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema,Game,Soccer(India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System

  • Audio output

    20W

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

    Yes

  • apt X Encoder

    Yes

HW PLATFORM

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • web app to launcher

    Yes (MR)

  • - Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • TV Shows (Catch up)

    Yes

  • Movies (VoD)

    Yes

  • Premium

    Yes

  • Apps & Games

    Yes

  • My page

    Yes

  • Channels

    Yes

  • Recordings

    Yes

COMMON

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Photo editor

    Yes

MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)

    Yes (Except Voice)

  • Universal Control

    Yes (India/Philippines/Thailand/Australia) Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan MR

DVR(DIGITAL)

  • Recording (External Hard Drive)

    Yes

  • Recording (Internal Memory)

    Yes

  • Time Shift (live playback) (External Hard Drive)

    Yes

  • Watch & Record (External Input watch & record)

    Yes (RF/Composite)

  • Watch & Record (External Input Record)

    Yes (RF/Composite)

  • Schedule Recording (Manual)

    Yes

  • Schedule Recording (TV Guide)

    Yes

SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • Bluetooth wireless headphoneconnection and control

    Yes

SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Wi Fi B/in / Wi Fi Ready

    B/in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    21 Language

SPECIAL (OLED, LED, LCD)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor(RGB)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e Manual

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD

    FHD

  • Language

    24ea

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • HDMI

    3(3G :2 / 6G : 1)

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    2 / 1

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In

    1(Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (H)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1 (H)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes

  • VESA Size

    Accessory Profile

  • Local Key Type

    Jog Stick

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15 (BLACK)

  • HID

    Ready

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

  • TV Camera Accessory

    Ready

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50 60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

Our picks for you