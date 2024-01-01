We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Products in simulated image are LG OLED C3 TV and LG Soundbar SC9.
Exceptional Content Experience
Connect your LG Sound Bar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favorite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Sound Bar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Multi-Surround Sound
Sound On All Sides
LG Soundbar works seamlessly with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos to deliver enriched surround sound for total immersion in your entertainment.
A TV is mounted on the wall and a soundbar is placed on top of a living room cabinet. The grandeur of the sound that fills the space is expressed through waves and graphic designs.
*Compatible with DTS, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced Sound codecs using built-in TV decoding for suitable audio devices.
* Supported models and features may vary by product.
*Support for IMAX feature may vary by country.
WOW Interface
Diversified Settings
When connected to an LG TV, LG Soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. You can also enjoy additional sound settings on both your Soundbar and your connected TV.
On the TV screen, an 'WOW Interface' screen for using the 'WOW Orchestra' function is displayed. Below, there is an image of a remote control and graphic design elements for connecting the sound to the soundbar or TV.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
*Products in simulated image are LG QNED 85 TV and LG Soundbar S95QR.