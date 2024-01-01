We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091812957
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Cleaning Brush
YES
-
Combination Tool
YES
-
Crevice Tool
YES
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2pcs
-
Battery Type
Rechargeable, Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time (min/battery)
240mins
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode)
Up to 120mins (2 battery)
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode + Nozzle)
Up to 80mins (2 battery)
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
Up to 60mins (2 battery)
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
Up to 40mins (2 battery)
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)
Up to 14mins (2 battery)
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode + Nozzle)
Up to 12mins (2 battery)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 720
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
-
Weight (kg)
2.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
5-Step Filtration System
YES
-
AEROSCIENCE
YES
-
Battery Status Indicator
YES
-
Charging and Storage
YES
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
YES
-
Convert to Handheld
N/A
-
Cyclone Technology
YES
-
Dual PowerPack
YES
-
Kompressor Technology
YES
-
Smart Inverter Motor
10 YEARS
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
YES
-
Thumb Touch Control
YES
-
Washable Filters
YES (3)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
FULL BLACK
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Nozzle
YES
-
Mop Nozzle
YES
-
Pet Nozzle
YES
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
YES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
NONE
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Accessory Bag
NONE
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
YES
-
Extendable Hose Extension
YES
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
NONE
-
Extra Pre-filter
YES
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
YES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
YES
-
Mattress Tool
YES
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4pcs
-
Multi-angle Tool
YES
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
YES
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
2.4L
-
Max Suction Power (W)
200w
-
Power Mode
Normal, Power, Turbo
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cleaning History
YES
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
YES
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
YES
-
Smart Diagnosis
YES
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
YES
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.