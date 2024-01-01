CordZero™ Powerful Cordless Handstick Vacuum

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DIMENSIONS

a9k

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091812957

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Cleaning Brush

    YES

  • Combination Tool

    YES

  • Crevice Tool

    YES

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2pcs

  • Battery Type

    Rechargeable, Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time (min/battery)

    240mins

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode)

    Up to 120mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 80mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

    Up to 60mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 40mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)

    Up to 14mins (2 battery)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode + Nozzle)

    Up to 12mins (2 battery)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 720

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

  • Weight (kg)

    2.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    YES

  • AEROSCIENCE

    YES

  • Battery Status Indicator

    YES

  • Charging and Storage

    YES

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    YES

  • Convert to Handheld

    N/A

  • Cyclone Technology

    YES

  • Dual PowerPack

    YES

  • Kompressor Technology

    YES

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    10 YEARS

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    YES

  • Thumb Touch Control

    YES

  • Washable Filters

    YES (3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    FULL BLACK

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    YES

  • Mop Nozzle

    YES

  • Pet Nozzle

    YES

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    YES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    NONE

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Bag

    NONE

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    YES

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    YES

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    NONE

  • Extra Pre-filter

    YES

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    YES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    YES

  • Mattress Tool

    YES

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4pcs

  • Multi-angle Tool

    YES

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    YES

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    2.4L

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    200w

  • Power Mode

    Normal, Power, Turbo

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    YES

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    YES

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    YES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    YES

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    YES

