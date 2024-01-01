Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    DVD Player

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Language

    Yes

  • Quick setup Guide

    Yes

  • Power SMPS

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    1

  • Power Consumption

    10

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    360x35x210

  • Box(WxHxD)

    415x82x296

  • Net

    Yes

  • Gross

    Yes

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Audio - Stereo

    Yes

  • Video DAC

    108MHz/10bit

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

  • Audio Vocal on/off

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • ACD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R(Double)

    Yes

  • VCD/SVCD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Video - Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

GUI

  • Graphic User interface

    Yes

  • Language

    Eng / Spa / Fre / Ger / Ita / Por / Dut / Pol / Rus / Hun / Cze / Swe / Gre / Tur / Iranian / Arabic

  • Initial Language

    Russian

CONVENIENCE

  • USB Playback

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Last Condition Memory

    Yes

  • Progressive scan

    Yes

  • Auto Play

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Resume

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Display

    Yes

  • Power On/Off

    Yes

  • Power LED

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • DVD mode

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Analog Audio Out (Down mixed)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital 5.1 ch Out

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

  • Video out - Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Analog Audio out(Component Pair) - L/R

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Tool

    U2-1

  • RCU - Brand

    LG

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size "AAA")

    Yes

