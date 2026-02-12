We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12kg Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black - AI DD™, 6 Motion™, TurboWash™, Allergy Care
Smart and advanced laundry
AI Wash
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
TurboWash™
Fast and powerful wash in just 29 min
Allergy care
Deep clean with the power of steam
Inverter Direct Drive™ motor
Durable and silent1) motor
AI Wash
AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash2) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
6 Motion™
A versatile way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
Agitating motion
A normal washing motion
Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage
Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean
Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum
Power motion
Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator
Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion
TurboWash™
A powerful yet gentle clean in just 29 minutes
LG TurboWash™3) technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.
Allergy care
Steam away stains, allergens, and bacteria
Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that stains and allergens are removed with steam4).
Tub clean
Simple tub cleaning solutions
Thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.
Wide lint filter
A lint filter keeps the tub and your clothes clean
A large lint filter keeps your laundry and drum clean as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.
ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
FAQ
Q.
Where and how should I install the product?
A.
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
Q.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
A.
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
Q.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
Q.
What is the TurboWash™ function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 29 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
*Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.
Q.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
A.
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
1)Silent motor
-Tested by LG internal lab. on May 2021, Spin noise level in Normal cycle with 6.0kg of load was 49.5dB (Sound Pressure Level, 743rpm). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
2)AI Wash
-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. AI Wash cycle with 3 kg of clothes compared to Normal cycle (T10L7EMDSLP). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
3)TurboWash™
-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
4)Allergy care
-Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Middle Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
PROGRAMS
Stain Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
No
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sportswear
No
Strong Wave
Yes
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool
No
Allergy Care
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
TurboWash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Top Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
JetSpray
Yes
Lint Filter
Yes
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Side Water Fall
Yes
Soft Closing Door
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1250
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
Weight (kg)
35.5
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
No
Add Item
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Time Delay
No
Tub Dry
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temp.
No
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
Yes
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Process On/Off
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096292631
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
No
Smart Pairing
Yes
