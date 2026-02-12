About Cookies on This Site

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Better laundry time, better life

Make the right choice with us

Washing Machine
Buying Guide

Choosing the
Best Refrigerator

Front load washing machines

Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection

AIDD™

Fabric protection for intelligent care

TurboWash360˚™

A thorough cleanse in 39 minutes

ezDispense™

Top up once,
clean 35 loads

Dryers

Smart kdryers for
foolproof results

New Standard of Efficient Drying

Dual inverter heat pump™

New standard of efficient drying

Reduces 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Steam™

Reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites

Enjoy Hassle-free Maintenance

Auto cleaning condenser

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance

Styler

Refresh with Steam, Every Day

Refresh with Steam, Every Day

Refresh with steam,
every day

Sanitise Daily with TrueSteam Technology

Steam™

Sanitise daily with truesteam technology

Refresh Your Clothes by Shaking off the Odours

Moving hanger™

Refresh your clothes by shaking off the odours

Quick and Easy Care for Trousers

Pants crease

Quick and easy care for trousers

Learn more about LG washer & dryers

Featuring cutting-edge washing machine technology, a choice of attractive colours, as well as sleek, modern designs – LG washing machines help make your clothes look at their best, each time you wash. Learn more below.

Browse LG’s range of washer & dryers

