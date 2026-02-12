We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG Clothes Styler is the perfect addition to any household. The unique and innovative smart wardrobe keeps your clothes sanitised and smelling fresh. With its built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, you can relax and receive alerts when your clothes are clean and ready to wear.