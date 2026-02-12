We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14/8KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
- Larger Display
- Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
FAQ
Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?
LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.
Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?
Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?
If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.
How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?
We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.
Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?
Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?
LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.
How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?
LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 475
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Centum System
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
No
Dual Dry
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
TurboWash
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
No
TurboWash360˚
No
Type
Front Load Washer
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806091966650
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
ColdWash
No
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
No
Rinse+
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Softener Level
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 475
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
Weight (kg)
60.0
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton+
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
No
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed 14
Yes
Speed Wash+Dry
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
Yes
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Middle Black
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
