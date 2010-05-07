Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5/7KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

10.5/7KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

FV1450H1B

10.5/7KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD

THOROUGHLY GENTLE YET INCREDIBLY FAST

AI DD™ TurboWash™ Steam+™ Bigger Capacity

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Washer and Dryer in One

All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

"*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option(FC1450S2W).
The results may be different depending on the environment."

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Retrieving data. Wait a few seconds and try to cut or copy again.

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

"*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment."

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in Same Size

Get bigger drum capacity in your space!

Biggest Capacity with Perfect Fit

Bigger Capacity

Biggest Capacity with Perfect Fit

Get bigger drum capacity in your space!

*Depth of 550mm depicted in the image excludes the door size of the washing machine.

More Durable and Hygienic

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.
Table Caption
Features F2515RTGV.AESGGSC FV1450S3V.ASSGGSC FC1409D4E.AESGGSC FC1408D4W.ABWGGSC
F2515RTGV.AESGGSC
15/8 KG Washing Machine with AI DD™ and TurboWash™360 technology
FV1450S3V.ASSGGSC
7.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
FV1450S3V.ASSGGSC
8.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
FC1408D4W.ABWGGSC
9.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
CAPACITY 15/8kg 10.5kg 9/5kg 8/5kg
DIMENSION 645 x 770 x 940 600 x 560 x 850 600 x 560 x 850 600 x 560 x 850
AI DD™ No Yes No No
ThinQ™ Yes Yes No No
TurboWash360™ Yes Yes No No

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Gray

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    7

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Combo

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    73

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    1100

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    620

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    400, 800, 1000, 1400, No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

