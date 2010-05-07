We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5/7KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.
"*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option(FC1450S2W).
The results may be different depending on the environment."
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
Retrieving data. Wait a few seconds and try to cut or copy again.
BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
"*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment."
*Depth of 550mm depicted in the image excludes the door size of the washing machine.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
|Features
|F2515RTGV.AESGGSC
|FV1450S3V.ASSGGSC
|FC1409D4E.AESGGSC
|FC1408D4W.ABWGGSC
|
15/8 KG Washing Machine with AI DD™ and TurboWash™360 technology
|
7.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
|
8.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
|
9.0/5.0 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Technology
|CAPACITY
|15/8kg
|10.5kg
|9/5kg
|8/5kg
|DIMENSION
|645 x 770 x 940
|600 x 560 x 850
|600 x 560 x 850
|600 x 560 x 850
|AI DD™
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|ThinQ™
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|TurboWash360™
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Gray
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
7
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Combo
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
73
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
1100
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
620
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
400, 800, 1000, 1400, No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.