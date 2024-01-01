21KG Top Loading Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive Inverter

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV2521SV7J

Front view

Intelligent Care of 24% More Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.

Quiet Operator

This washer balancing vibration and spin speed with 4 vertical damper, 2 horizontal damper and 1 vibration sensor.

A Powerful Clean in 39 Minutes

LG's TurboWash gives you clean and fresh clothing in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Power Motion

Power motion enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Power motion : Enhances washing performance with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

Same Size on the Outside, Bigger Capacity in the Inside

Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub.

*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.

A image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel and lint filter design.

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

A larger lint filter keeps your laundry and drum cleaner as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.

The 'scent' button on the LG washing machine is emphasized, a mother and daughter sit on the floor enjoying the smell of a towel that just came out of the washing machine that sits next to them. Petals are flying around them.

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

A gentle waves background with the Inverter DirectDrive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Long Lasting and High Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1333

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • Weight (kg)

    45.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Temp.

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091954763

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

