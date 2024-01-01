We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"
WHY LG OLED
Beyond blending into
The bright choice
for inspiring interiors
The highlight of the lineup features OLED evo with LG's α9 Gen5 AI processor and Brightness Booster Max. Its sleek Gallery Design sits flush against your wall like a painting.
The bright choice
for gamers
The gamer's choice. Bringing you a range of sizes from personal to epic plus LG OLED evo with Brightness Booster and the latest α9 Gen5 AI processor.
*Brightness Booster improvements don't apply to 48/42C2.
The one
for everyone
Even our most affordable OLED has all you need. Experience the brilliance of self-lit OLED for immense entertainment. Everything about it is awesome.
model compares
G2
C2
A2
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 42"
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
Narrow bezel
Quality
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume are supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Quality
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
VRR
VRR
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea