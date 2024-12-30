LG ELECTRONICS AND WILL.I.AM TRANSFORMS LG XBOOM’S SOUND & DESIGN THROUGH “XBOOM BY WILL.I.AM”

will.i.am creates a distinct sound and design identity for LG xboom 2025 “xboom by will.i.am” speakers and earbuds to be unveiled at CES 2025

LG Electronics has announced a partnership with creative artist and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am, to launch a new line of audio products under the brand “xboom by will.i.am.” The partnership aims to transform xboom into a culture-forward brand with an urban aesthetic, providing an all-new audio experience.

In this partnership, LG has appointed will.i.am as LG xboom’s “Experiential Architect”. He will play a pivotal role in carving out a new space for xboom in the audio industry. Drawing inspiration from his pop culture and technological know-how, will.i.am will provide strategic counsel for LG xboom’s product development, design, and brand marketing. By combining LG’s advanced technologies with will.i.am’s unique insights as a world-renowned music artist and tech entrepreneur, this partnership will infuse LG xboom products with fresh creative aspirations.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” said will.i.am. “By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level”.

The 2025 line of “xboom by will.i.am” products, including Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds will be unveiled at CES 2025. The xboom Buds will be the first product available in the market.

All “xboom by will.i.am” products bear the mark of will.i.am, who took part in creating LG xboom’s signature sound that boasts a rich bass with a balanced and warm tones. It comes in two distinct modes for listening: one mode provides stimulating sounds that gets you moving with powerful bass while a second mode offers a soothing sound with harmonious tones. The overarching design for LG xboom aims to elevate music enjoyment. Speakers incorporate clever embellishments such as easy-to-hold straps and colorfully interactive lighting that is in sync with the beat of the music being played. Earbuds are designed ergonomically with ear tips and ear hooks for a comfortable fit that also delivers the best sound experience.

“This launch marks the integration of our wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers into one audio brand, LG xboom,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with will.i.am that will play a critical role in solidifying LG xboom’s new identity”.

All “xboom by will.i.am” products will be integrated with will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI; an AI-powered interactive audio experience, to introduce a new generation of listeners to infotainment. RAiDiO.FYI empowers listeners with unique abilities to immerse, personalize, and have a two-way real-time conversation with their favorite topic-based STAiTiONS. This conversational media platform transforms radio as we know it into a new dimension, connecting consumers deeper with the music, talk radio, and cultural content they love.

LG and will.i.am will celebrate this new partnership with product showcases and tech demonstrations at CES 2025 from 6 to 10 January 2025.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, re-nowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. Recently, MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG’s Information Technology solutions, such as business monitors, projectors, and medical displays, all designed to maximize work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, www.LGnewsroom.com.

About will.i.am

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) will.i.am has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Hu-manitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In February 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas).

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on “THE VOICE” UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of “THE FYI SHOW” radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his cross-disciplinary career. He invests in and de-velops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software (AI, Natural Language Understanding, Voice Computing) and telecom. Most recently, FYI announced the launch of RAiDiO.FYI - an AI-powered radio platform that turns radio into an interactive experience.

Editor’s Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list will.i.am’s given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with will.i.am’s correct legal name.