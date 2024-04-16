We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT
Key Benefit Summary
Thorough Air Purification
Compact in Size
Visible Air Quality
Smart Air Care
Give Your Air a Deep Clean
Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.
Tested by KCL1)
[Anti-viral 99.1% ('23.02.01)]
-Test bacteria: Feline calicivirus
-Test Method: ISO 18184:2019, but changed the contacting time to 24 hours
[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
Fits Anywhere,
Covers More Space
Purify the Air All Around You
in every direction, no matter where you place it.
Bring Air Quality to Light
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™
There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.
All Spec
What people are saying
