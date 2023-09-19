About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Acc.

Technology That Lets You Breathe Easy

DISCOVER WEARABLE AIR PURIFIER CASE DISCOVER WEARABLE AIR PURIFIER

A girl tilts her head back wearing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier seen from the side. There is a cityscape in the background and wind with fine dust blowing by.

*Use a fan for ventilation on the wearable device.

A video opens with the front view of the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier with a glowing light on the side to indicate it is on. The angle moves side and as it does the filters and inner pieces of the mask extend to show the parts of the mask. The focus moves to the filter and then to the ear strap and then to the face guard and inserts. The view circles back around the mask to the front where it is now completely assembled and the LG PuriCare Wearable Mask Case is just behind it. Both items have green lines shining on the exterior. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo is at the top next to the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case logo.

Hygienic Maintenance

Replaceable Parts for Consistently Clean Air

Replace parts as needed to keep it clean for repeated use. Disposable filters, washable face pad.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland

Filter virus removal performance 99.7% (TUV 60370659-001) and product virus removal performance 97.3%. (TUV 60373485-001)

Certified by TÜV Rheinland

Filter bacteria removal performance 99.0% (TUV 60370661-001) and product bacteria removal performance 93.5%. (TUV 60373486-001)

Certified by SGS

12 types harmful substances (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons) not detected. (May, 2020 AYAA20-30392)

Certified by Korea Asthma Allergy Foundation

Certified by British Allergy Foundation

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier viewed at an angle from the top with H13 Grade HEPA filters scattered around on the table around it. The place to insert the filter on the mask is highlighted with a blue square.

PuriCare Filters (2ea)

Two H13 Grade HEPA filters (Recommended replacement after 1 month of use based on 6 hrs. use a day)

PuriCare Filters (2ea) Shop Now

The top and slight interior of the mask Is shown with the inner covers spread around the table around it. The place to put the inner cover inside the mask is highlighted in blue.

Inner Cover (30ea)

Blocking respiratory droplets. Disposable.

Inner Cover (30ea) Shop Now

The top and slight interior of the mask is shown with the inner cover inside and silicone pads are spread on the table around it. The place to put the silicone pad inside is highlighted in blue.

Face Guard (1ea)

Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit and minimizes air leakage and inflow around the nose and chin. Washable.

Face Guard (1ea) Shop Now

The top and interior of the mask is shown with the elastic fabric band connected in the back and highlighted in blue. Extra elastic fabric bands are on the table around the mask.

Ear Strap / Strap Extender (1ea)

Elastic fabric band for a comfortable, stable fit. Length adjustable.

Ear Strap / Strap Extender (1ea) Shop Now

UVnano

ThinQ

Recharging

Keep Your Wearable Air Purifier Hygienic

Remove up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 minutes using UVnano technology.

Take Care of Your Wearable Air Purifier

Check usage history & status of UVnano care & Drying mode and filter life with LG ThinQ.

Recharge for Repeated Use

Built-in, high-capacity battery lasts up to 8 hours and recharges in just 2 hours for repeated use.

*99.99% Bacteria removal : Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 30 minutes UVC irradiation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea.(date: Sep. 25, 2020) *99% Filter bacteria removal : Measurement of bacteria reduction rate after 4 hours filter drying mode operation. Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rheinland Korea.(date: Sep. 25, 2020) *Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.

Usage Tips

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier USP Video

A video opens with a crowded elevator. The man in front is wearing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier while everyone else is wearing normal cloth masks except one person. The person not wearing a mask coughs and everyone else in the elevator moves uneasily while the man with the PuriCare mask stands confidently and a script comes into the center reading &quot;Air doesn't always have to be shared&quot;. The camera moves in to zoom in on the mask and then goes into the filter and shows a magnified focus on the inner workings of the mask. The bottom reads &quot;The PuriCare Filter blocks out dust, viruses, bacteria and allergens&quot;. The focus goes through to the person's mouth and shows a mouth breathing comfortably and then back out through the filter to see the crowded elevator again. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Thorough Air Purification

A video opens with a yoga class. One of the people in the class wears the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier while the rest of the students wear regular cloth masks. The students stretch up and the camera focuses on a man wearing a normal mask who moves his mask below his nose and mouth as he struggles to breathe and work out. The background blurs and the words &quot;Breathing shouldn't be an exercise in frustration&quot; appear. Next focus moves to the woman wearing the PuriCare mask. As she begins to breathe harder, she taps the side of the mask twice to increase air filtering. The mask becomes invisible with only the fans showing to show how she can easily breathe through the mask even while working out. The words &quot;DUAL Fans activate in sync with your breathing to help take in air&quot; appear at the bottom. As the woman inhales, the fans glow blue and as she exhales the fans go dark easily keeping up with her. The students lie down to stretch and the zoom pulls out showing her PuriCare mask once again and all of the other students wearing cloth masks. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breathe easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Better Breathing

A video opens with a woman disembarks from her motorcycle in a busy city. She's wearing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier and pedestrians passing are wearing normal cloth masks. A man passes by with the cloth mask beneath his chin and a woman with a cloth mask walks up and stops. Her glasses have fogged up and she takes them off and stretches her neck and takes off her cloth mask to relax her ears. The background blurs and the words &quot;All day discomfort doesn't have to be your new normal&quot; appear. The focus goes back to the woman in the PuriCare mask who takes off her helmet. The camera focuses on the comfort aspects of the mask. The mask goes invisible and the Face Guard can be seen around the woman's mouth. The words &quot;Flexible Face Guard hugs the contours of your face while minimizing air leakage&quot; appears on the bottom. The camera moves down to show the chin vent. The words &quot;Easy exhalation vent and soft ear straps provide all day comfort&quot; appear on the bottom. The focus moves to the ear straps resting comfortably around the woman's ears. The camera moves out to show the woman wearing glasses that haven't fogged and the mask is not invisible anymore. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Ergonomic Design

A video opens with a woman walking towards her front door but she looks in the mirror and realizes she has forgotten something. She walks back, looks into her purse, and then sees an old cloth mask with her lipstick on the inside. She looks at it for a moment and then just puts it on even though it's old and been worn. The background blurs and the words &quot;Some hard choices in life are easy to avoid&quot; appear. The video cuts to a man getting ready in his house. He walks toward a table with the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case and the words &quot;Remove up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 mins using UVnano technology&quot; appears on the bottom. The video cuts to the inside of the case that has blue lights glowing. The man opens the case and removes the mask and puts it on. The man walks towards the door to leave. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Wearable Air Purifier Case

A video opens with the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case sitting on a table and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo in the center. An icon with a faucet and hands beneath it appears with the words &quot;Wash your hands before changing filters&quot; in the center. The video cuts to a hand reaching in to open the case and then remove the mask. The words &quot;Replacing the PuriCare Filter&quot; appear in the upper left corner. The hands adeptly remove the filter lids and filters and replace them on both sides. The words &quot;Pull open filter lid and replace the used filter with a new one.&quot; appear at the bottom throughout the process. When the hands remove the second side the words &quot;Do the same for the other side&quot; appear. Next the hands flip over the mask so the interior is showing and removes the face guard. The words &quot;Separate the Face Guard from the device.&quot; appear at the bottom. The video cuts to the hands washing the face guard in the sink and the words &quot;And wash it with mild soap and warm water&quot; appear at the bottom. Next the hands re-attach the face guard to the mask. The words &quot;Re-attach the clean and dry Face Guard to the device&quot; appear at the bottom. The hands then insert a new inner filter and the words &quot;and insert a new inner filter&quot; appear at the bottom. The PuriCare case is shown on the table and the words &quot;Using the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case&quot; appear in the top with &quot;Keep your wearable device hygienically clean in between uses.&quot; appears at the bottom. A hand reaches in and opens the case and then inserts the mask and closes the lid. The words &quot;The ThinQ app lets you check the status of the UVnano Care cycle&quot; appears at the bottom. A phone screen appears on the left with the ThinQ app screen open to the Wearable Air Purifier Case page. In the top of the screen it reads &quot;Monitor with ThinQ App&quot; and on the bottom is reads &quot;and the device filter drying cycle.&quot; The phone screen changes the page to show the usage data and the words at the bottom read &quot;The app also lets you check usage history&quot; and then completes the sentence with &quot;and the remaining life of your filter to maintain effective filtration&quot;. The scene changes to show the case open and a hand places a phone and glasses inside. The words at the top read &quot;Other uses for PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case&quot; and at the bottom it reads &quot;You can also use the case to remove bacteria from and safely store items like smartphones and eye-glasses.&quot; The hand closes the case and the final scene shows the case on the table and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Maintenance

A video opens with a city under smog and then focuses on a road from above as cars drive in a circle but seem to slow down. The next shot shows a woman taking a large inhale through a mask and breathing in and out can be heard over the next few shots showing a subway train going by, people in a yoga class exhaling, people in an elevator inhaling. A black background and the words &quot;As easy as breathing?&quot; appears in the center and then disappears and the words &quot;Now it can be.&quot; appear. The elevator doors open and the man wearing the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is in the front with people wearing normal cloth masks behind him. He taps the side of his mask to turn on the filters and the camera zooms inside the filter to see a mouth breathing comfortably inside. The video cuts to a stop light going from red to green and then the traffic in the street starts to speed up again from slow to fast. An airplane takes off into the sky, the sunsets, and the subway train flies by. A woman wearing the PuriCare mask on the streets turns to look up and then it cuts to a woman in a yoga class wearing the PuriCare mask stretching. A man standing on the street without a mask breathes in and the PuriCare mask appears around his face. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Intro A

A video opens with a man getting ready in his house. The LG air purifier is beside him pulling in dusty air. The camera zooms inside the fans and the two fans spin and the words &quot;DUAL Fan&quot; appears on the right and the LG logo in the upper left. The parts of the machine separate in the video to show each individual part of the mechanics and then focuses on the air filter and the words &quot;PuriCare Filter&quot; appears. Next the video cuts to the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier with the pieces of the filtration system spread out. The words &quot;Advanced LG air purifying technology&quot; appears in the bottom. The filtration system folds back into the mask and the words &quot;Advanced LG air purifying technology now made wearable&quot; appears at the bottom. The video cuts to the interior side of the mask and shows the filter guard and inner filter and the words &quot;Respiratory Sensor&quot; appears on the right as the sensor glows blue. The video cuts back around to the front and now the man is standing outside wearing the mask that can be seen from the side with a green light glowing indicating it is working. He taps the mask to increase the filtration and steps onto his moped and departs. Next a white background and then the words &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Finally the words disappear and the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier logo ends the video.

Intro B

