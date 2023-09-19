① Insert the 2 hooks at the bottom of the face guard frame into the face guard. ② Snap the tabs at the top of the face guard into the grooves at the top of the face guard frame. If assembled properly, the tabs should protrude slightly from the top of the frame. ③ Slide the two hooks at the bottom of the assembled face guard into the slots at the bottom of the product. Attach the 2 metal pieces at the top of the face guard to the magnets on the top of the product.