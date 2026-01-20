What is the Best Refrigerator Cooling Temperature?

One of the biggest reasons to keep your refrigerator at the optimal temperature is to protect your family from harmful bacteria. Bacteria multiply most quickly in the “danger zone,” between 5°C and 60°C (40°F–140°F). Within this range, pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli can double in as little as 20 minutes.

By setting your LG refrigerator at or below 4°C (39°F), you slow down bacterial growth significantly—keeping meals safer and your family healthier.