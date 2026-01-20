We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Clean Top-load Washing Machine
Keeping your LG top-load washing machine clean is essential for maintaining its performance, preventing odors, and ensuring hygienic laundry results. Whether you're dealing with detergent residue, lint buildup, or mineral deposits from hard water, regular cleaning helps extend the life of your appliance and keeps your clothes fresh.
Why Regular Cleaning is Crucial
✓ Maintaining Performance and Efficiency
Over time, detergent, fabric softener, and lint can accumulate inside your washing machine. These residues can affect the machine’s performance, leading to inefficient cycles and poor cleaning results. Regular cleaning removes these buildups and ensures your washer operates at peak efficiency.
✓ Preventing Odors and Mold Growth
Moisture, detergent residue, and lint create an ideal environment for mold and bacteria. This can result in unpleasant odors and even health concerns. Cleaning your washer regularly helps eliminate these risks and keeps your laundry smelling fresh.
✓ Extending the Lifespan of Your Appliance
Routine maintenance reduces wear and tear on internal components. By preventing buildup and corrosion, you can extend the lifespan of your LG top-load washing machine and avoid costly repairs.
✓ Ensuring Hygienic Laundry Results
A clean washer means cleaner clothes. Residue and mold can transfer to your laundry, causing stains and odors. Regular cleaning ensures your garments come out fresh and hygienic every time.
Safety First
Important Precautions Before You Begin
#1
Unplug the Washing Machine
Always unplug your washer before cleaning. This is the most important safety step to prevent electrical hazards.
#2
Recommended Cleaning Agents
Prepare the following items:
#3
Read Your User Manual
Each LG model may have specific cleaning instructions. Refer to your user manual for guidance. You can find model-specific manuals on the LG Support Page.
#4
Ensure Good Ventilation
If using vinegar or other strong-smelling cleaners, make sure the area is well-ventilated to avoid discomfort.
LG Top-Load Washing Machine's Components
Understanding the Components for Cleaning
✓ The Drum/Tub
The drum is where clothes are washed. Residue and mineral deposits can build up over time, affecting performance and causing odors.
✓ The Detergent and Softener Dispenser
These compartments can accumulate residue, leading to clogs and uneven distribution. Regular cleaning prevents buildup and ensures proper dispensing.
✓ The Lint Filter
Located inside the drum or near the top edge, the lint filter traps debris during the wash cycle. Keeping it clean ensures optimal water flow and prevents clogging.
✓ The Lid and Exterior Surfaces
Dust and detergent spills can collect on the exterior. Wiping these areas maintains the washer’s appearance and hygiene.
Time to Clean: Step by Step
Step 1
Cleaning the Drum
✓ Option 1: Using the 'Tub Clean' Cycle
✓ Option 2: If your washer lacks a 'Tub Clean' cycle
1. Fill the drum with warm water
2. Add 2 cups of white vinegar and ¼ cup of baking soda.
3. Let it soak for 1 hour.
4. Run a normal wash-rinse-spin cycle.
5. Wipe the drum with a soft cloth afterward.
✓ For hard water areas like KSA, LG recommends using ScaLGo, a descaler available on platforms like Amazon.sa. It effectively removes mineral buildup and keeps your washer clean.
Step 2
Cleaning the Lint Filter
✓ Locating the Lint Filter(s) in Your Top-Load Model
✓ Removing and Cleaning the Filter
1. Remove the filter.
2. Rinse under running water.
3. Use a soft brush to remove stubborn debris.
4. Dry and reinstall.
✓ Clean at least once a month. If you use your washer frequently, consider cleaning weekly.
Step 3
Cleaning the Detergent and Softener Dispenser
✓ Removing the Dispenser Drawer
Press the release tab and gently pull out the drawer.
✓ Cleaning Residue and Buildup
Soak the drawer in warm water. Use a soft brush or cloth to remove residue. Rinse thoroughly and reinstall.
Step 4
Cleaning the Exterior and Lid
✓ Wiping Down Surfaces
Use a soft cloth and mild cleaner to wipe the exterior. Avoid abrasive materials that may scratch the surface.
✓ Cleaning Around the Lid and Seals
Dust and detergent can collect around the lid and seals. Wipe these areas regularly to prevent buildup.
Tackling Common Issues: Odors and Residue
✓ Eliminating Bad Smells
Run the 'Tub Clean' cycle monthly. Leave the lid open after each wash to allow air circulation.
✓ Dealing with Detergent or Softener Residue
Clean the dispenser regularly and avoid overusing detergent.
For Your Top-Load Washing Machine
Recommended Cleaning Schedule
✔ Weekly/Bi-Weekly Checks
Wipe the lid and exterior. Check and clean the lint filter. Inspect the dispenser for residue.
✔ Monthly Cleaning
Run the 'Tub Clean' cycle. Deep clean the dispenser and drum.
✔ Adjusting for Water Hardness in KSA
Hard water can cause faster buildup. Clean more frequently and use descalers like LG ScaLGo to prevent mineral deposits.
Tips for Keeping Clean Longer
- Use the Right Amount of HE Detergent: High-efficiency (HE) detergent is designed for modern washers. Using too much can cause residue.
- Leave the Lid Open After Use: This prevents moisture buildup and mold growth.
- Promptly Remove Washed Clothes: Leaving wet clothes inside can cause odors and mildew.
- Wipe Spills Immediately: Clean any detergent or softener spills to prevent sticky residue.
FAQ
What happens if I don’t clean my washing machine regularly?
Skipping regular cleaning can lead to odor, mold growth, residue buildup, and reduced washing efficiency, which may shorten the appliance’s lifespan.
Can I use bleach to clean my LG top-load washing machine?
It’s not recommended. Bleach may damage seals and components. Use vinegar, baking soda, or LG-recommended cleaners instead.
Is it safe to leave the washer lid open after each cycle?
Yes. Leaving the lid open helps air circulation and prevents moisture buildup, reducing the risk of mold and unpleasant odors.
Do I need special cleaning products for hard water areas like Saudi Arabia?
Yes. Hard water causes mineral deposits, so using an LG-recommended descaler such as ScaLGo is highly effective.