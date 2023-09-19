Terms and Conditions

a. Campaign duration: September 1 – December 31, 2021

b. Campaign description

i) When you submit your Information to the Microsite, you will get an opportunity to participate in a competition.

ii) Surprise1) There is winner in the competition by the month. Each winner will get one prize. If we fail to select the best

review, there may be no winner of the month.

iii) In case you win a competition, you will be notified that you will get a Prize. You will be required to confirm acceptance of the

Prize within seven (7) days from the date of notification. The Prize will be a LG-brand product. The Prize may differ

depending on the availability of stock.

iv) Surprise2) If you register information of interest, you will receive a coupon. The validity of the coupon is six months from the

date of issue. Coupons issued cannot be transferred to others. The benefits of coupons are subject to change without

notice.

c. To qualify for the Promotion

i) You must submit your Information accurately, including your full name, mobile number, and email address.

ii) You must be a real person and reside in KSA.

iii) The Prize will be awarded at an offline prize ceremony. The winner below 18 years old must accompany parent.

iv) If the winner does not want to attend the prize ceremony due to Covid-19 situation, the Prize will be delivered to the

winner upon the winner’s request. If the winner fails to provide an address for delivery of the Prize, we reserve the right to

disqualify the winner and to select another winner.

v) When you makes an arrangements to receive the Prize, you must use the same contact information as the contact

information you entered into the Microsite. This is to allow the Distributor to confirm that the person receiving a Prize is

entitled to receive the Prize.

vi) We reserve the right to disqualify the winner and to select another winner in the following events:

a) If the winner fails to confirm acceptance of the Prize within seven (7) days from the date of notification;

b) If the winner refuses the Prize; or

c) If the winner fails to comply with any of Terms.

d. Other

i) The Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

ii) Resale of Prize you received is prohibited.