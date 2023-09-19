We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms and Conditions
We, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, are pleased to provide you with the service set out in these terms and conditions (Terms). The service we are providing is the facilitation of the Campaign discussed below (Service). These Terms make up the agreement between you and us in relation to the matters discussed in these Terms. These Terms are to be read in conjunction with our Privacy Policy, which can be found here: https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy (English) and https://www.lg.com/sa/privacy (Arabic).
Agreeing to the Terms
By clicking the consent box or submitting your information as contemplated in the section below titled “The Campaign” (Information), you i) agree to these Terms, agree to our Privacy Policy, and agree to provide your Information, ii) confirm that you are legally eligible to agree to these Terms, to agree to our Privacy Policy, and to agree to provide your Information – or if relevant, you confirm that you have obtained necessary assistance and consent of your guardian such as a parent in accordance with KSA law, iii) agree for us to use your Information in the manner set out in these Terms and/or in our Privacy Policy, iv) agree that we can use your Information to contact you in the future about things we think you might be interested in aside from the Campaign, and v) acknowledge that the Information you provide could be Personal Information as defined in the Privacy Policy.
Reviews and other content
If you post content, which could include a review, on an lg.com page, or if you submit content to be posted on an lg.com page, you grant us a worldwide, nonexclusive, royalty-free, transferable, and sub-licensable right to use, publish, reproduce, create derivative works from, and modify and such content. This includes us having the right to repost the content on an lg.com page that is different from the lg.com page for which you supplied the content; it is possible for us to transfer or sublicense such reposting right to companies related to us. Also, in connection with any content you post or submit for posting, (i) you grant us and companies related to us the right to use the name you submit and (ii) you confirm that you own or control all of the rights to the content and that the content is accurate.
We have the right but not the obligation to monitor and edit or remove any content.
The Campaign
After you purchase or bought an LG-brand product, once you submit your Information using the required online form, you will be eligible to participate various activities. The Campaign consists of two activities: “Write a best review”, and “Registration the product and store of interest”. The activities are described on the Campaign website, which is https://www.lg.com/sa/brandshop/review-and-surprise and https://www.lg.com/sa_en/brandshop/review-and-surprise (Microsite)
The Microsite is owned and operated by us. In case you win a prize (Prize), to enable you to receive the Prize, we will share your Information with our local distributor(s) and potentially with other entities involved in the Campaign. By submitting your Information, you agree that we can share your Information as described in this paragraph and, more generally, that we can deal with your Information within the bounds of what is described in the Privacy Policy.
Review and Surprise campaign
a. Campaign duration: September 1 – December 31, 2021
b. Campaign description
i) When you submit your Information to the Microsite, you will get an opportunity to participate in a competition.
ii) Surprise1) There is winner in the competition by the month. Each winner will get one prize. If we fail to select the best
review, there may be no winner of the month.
iii) In case you win a competition, you will be notified that you will get a Prize. You will be required to confirm acceptance of the
Prize within seven (7) days from the date of notification. The Prize will be a LG-brand product. The Prize may differ
depending on the availability of stock.
iv) Surprise2) If you register information of interest, you will receive a coupon. The validity of the coupon is six months from the
date of issue. Coupons issued cannot be transferred to others. The benefits of coupons are subject to change without
notice.
c. To qualify for the Promotion
i) You must submit your Information accurately, including your full name, mobile number, and email address.
ii) You must be a real person and reside in KSA.
iii) The Prize will be awarded at an offline prize ceremony. The winner below 18 years old must accompany parent.
iv) If the winner does not want to attend the prize ceremony due to Covid-19 situation, the Prize will be delivered to the
winner upon the winner’s request. If the winner fails to provide an address for delivery of the Prize, we reserve the right to
disqualify the winner and to select another winner.
v) When you makes an arrangements to receive the Prize, you must use the same contact information as the contact
information you entered into the Microsite. This is to allow the Distributor to confirm that the person receiving a Prize is
entitled to receive the Prize.
vi) We reserve the right to disqualify the winner and to select another winner in the following events:
a) If the winner fails to confirm acceptance of the Prize within seven (7) days from the date of notification;
b) If the winner refuses the Prize; or
c) If the winner fails to comply with any of Terms.
d. Other
i) The Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.
ii) Resale of Prize you received is prohibited.
Termination of these Terms
You can terminate these Terms at any time by informing the contact point set out in the Privacy Policy in writing. We can terminate these Terms or stop providing you with all or part of the Service at any time if deemed necessary at our own discretion, for example, if you breach of these Terms or if we end all or part of the Service. Please keep in mind that while we can control our own actions, we cannot control the actions of others, including the actions of the Distributor.
DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTY
TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OUR SERVICE ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND FROM US, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OR OTHER TERMS EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, OR STATUTORY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR TERMS OF MERCHANTABILITY, SATISFACTORY QUALITY, WORKMANLIKE EFFORT, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, RELIABILITY OR AVAILABILITY, ACCURACY, LACK OF VIRUSES, NON-INFRINGEMENT OF THIRD PARTY RIGHTS, OR OTHER VIOLATION OF RIGHTS. NO ADVICE OR INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM US OR OUR AFFILIATES SHALL BE DEEMED TO ALTER OUR DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTY REGARDING OUR SERVICE, OR TO CREATE ANY WARRANTY OF ANY SORT FROM US.
WITHOUT LIMITING THE PREVIOUS DISCLAIMER, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, WE DO NOT REPRESENT, WARRANT, OR GUARANTEE THAT OUR SERVICE OR THE CONTENT THEREIN WILL (i) OPERATE IN AN UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR-FREE MANNER; (ii) WILL BE FREE FROM ALL HARMFUL COMPONENTS OR ERRORS; (iii) WILL BE SECURE OR IMMUNE (INCLUDING THE CONTENT DELIVERED TO YOU OR THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDED) FROM UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; OR (iv) WILL BE ACCURATE, COMPLETE, OR RELIABLE, THAT THE QUALITY OF THE SERVICE WILL BE SATISFACTORY TO YOU, OR THAT ERRORS WILL BE CORRECTED. IN ADDITION, WE DO NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE, OR ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIRD PARTY SERVICE, ADVERTISEMENTS, CONTENT, OR ANY OTHER PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY A THIRD PARTY ON OR THROUGH OUR SERVICE.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY LOSS OF PROFIT, REVENUE, GOODWILL, BUSINESS, OPPORTUNITY OR DATA, WHETHER INCURRED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OR ANY OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR AGGREGATE LIABILITY FOR ALL CLAIMS RELATING TO A SPECIFIC SERVICE EXCEED THE AMOUNT YOU PAID US FOR SUCH SPECIFIC SERVICE. THE LIMITATIONS OF THIS SECTION SHALL APPLY TO ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER BASED ON WARRANTY, CONTRACT, STATUTE, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE, AND WHETHER OR NOT WE HAVE BEEN INFORMED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF ANY SUCH DAMAGE, AND EVEN IF A REMEDY SET FORTH HEREIN IS FOUND TO HAVE FAILED OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE, AND EVEN TO ANY CLAIMS YOU MAY BRING AGAINST ANY OTHER PARTY TO THE EXTENT THAT WE WOULD BE REQUIRED TO INDEMNIFY THAT PARTY FOR SUCH CLAIM. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY LOSS OF PROFIT, REVENUE, GOODWILL, BUSINESS, OPPORTUNITY OR DATA, WHETHER INCURRED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OR ANY OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES IN RELATION TO ANY TRANSACTION, WHERE COMPLETED OR IN PROGRESS, BETWEEN YOU AND A DEALER. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT THESE LIMITATIONS ARE REASONABLE GIVEN THE BENEFITS OF THE SERVICE AND YOU WILL ACCEPT SUCH RISK AND/OR INSURE ACCORDINGLY.
Indemnification
You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless us, our licensors, our agents, and all officers, directors, and employees from any and all third party claims, actions, losses, damages, liabilities, judgments, grants, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising from: (i) your use of our Service or use by any person that you allow to use our Service that is not in accordance with these Terms, (ii) any breach of these Terms by you or by any person that you allow to use our Service, or (iii) any violation of any laws or regulations or the rights of any third party by you or by any person that you allow to use our Service and (iv) all claims resulting from content you supply to be posted on an lg.com page.
Governing Law and Settlement of Dispute
These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of United Arab Emirates. Any dispute arising out of or in connection with these Terms, including any question regarding their existence, validity or termination, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of United Arab Emirates.
MISCELLANEOUS
Survival
Any provision of these Terms that by its nature would continue to be in effect beyond the termination, cancellation, or expiration of these Terms will survive such termination, cancellation, or expiration, including, without limitation, the following sections: DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTY, LIMITATION OF LIABILITY, INDEMNIFICATION, GOVERNING LAW AND SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTE AND MISCELLANEOUS.
Entire agreement
These Terms constitute the final agreement between you and us. All prior and contemporaneous negotiations and agreements between you and us on the matters contained in these Terms are expressly merged into and superseded by these Terms. The provisions of these Terms may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified through evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. In entering into these Terms, neither you nor we have relied upon any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other except for those expressly contained in these Terms. There are no conditions precedent to the effectiveness of these Terms other than those expressly stated in these Terms. You may be subject to additional terms and conditions that govern your use of third party services.
Other
The parties may not amend these Terms, except by written agreement of the parties. If we do not exercise or enforce any legal right or remedy which is set out in these Terms or which we have the benefit of under any applicable law, this will not be a waiver of our rights or remedies and such rights and remedies will remain available to us. If any one or more of the provisions contained in these Terms is declared invalid, illegal or unenforceable under any applicable law, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions contained herein shall not be affected or impaired.