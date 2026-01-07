About Cookies on This Site

LG Vertical Kitchen Hood 60cm, Touch Control, 3 Power Modes,ThinQ Wi-Fi Aluminium Filter Stainless Steel with Black Glass

HCEZ2428B
Front View
Right Side view
FrontBottom
FrontBottomOpen
Side view
Rear view
Front View
Right Side view
FrontBottom
FrontBottomOpen
Key Features

  • Powerful suction
  • Quintuple Layer Mesh Filter
  • LED lighting
  • Premium design
Width 60 cm
Width 60 cm
3 power modes

3 power modes

Touch control

Touch control

Aluminium filter

Aluminium filter

LED lighting

LED lighting

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, elegant design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into any interior.

Ultimate efficiency without excessive noise

Powerful suction

Ultimate efficiency without excessive noise

Powerful motor eliminates smoke and odors without loud noise in the kitchen.

Effectively traps moisture, vapors and odors

Quintuple Layer Mesh Filter

Effectively traps moisture, vapors and odors

Durable five-layer aluminum mesh filter effectively traps moisture, vapors and odors.

Brighter illumination with less energy consumption

LED lighting

Brighter illumination with less energy consumption

Enjoy cooking with lighter lighting and don’t worry about high energy consumption.

Premium black glass for central part of the kitchen

Premium design

Premium black glass for central part of the kitchen

Give your kitchen a new eye-catching element - a premium black glass hood.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

HCEZ2428B

All Spec

HOOD FEATURES

  • Auto Delay-Off

    No

  • Blower CMH(min-max)

    285-649

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    52-67

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Dual-Level Lighting

    No

  • Filter Type

    Washable Aluminum Grease Filter

  • Hood Type

    Vertical

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Lighting Power (W)

    3

  • Lighting Type

    LED

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • RoHS Compliant

    Yes

  • Size in Width (mm)

    600

  • Vertical Internal Blower

    6" Round

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    652 x 520 x 535

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    600 x 415 x 430

  • Product Weight (kg)

    12.9

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    19.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    218

  • Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)

    16

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

BASIC SPEC

  • Blower CMH(min-max)

    285-649

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    52-67

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Hood Type

    Vertical

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

