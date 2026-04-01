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Telescopic range hood
Telescopic range hood
HE3Z2415S
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Key Features
- Sleek built-in design blends seamlessly with your kitchen décor.
- Powerful 640m³/h suction quickjly removes smoke and odors.
- Intuitive telescopic control - pull to start, push to stop
- Low-noise operation at 67dB for peaceful cooking.
- Bright LED lighting and washable aluminum filter for a clean, safe kitchen.
Make your kitchen comfortable and professional with LG
Seamless built-in look
Perfectly blends into your kitchen
Sleek built-in design that harmonizes with your kitchen decor, creating a modern, refined space.
Powerful suction
Fresher air for your cooking space
A high-power extraction system with a capacity of 610 m³/h¹⁾ quickly helps reduce smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment.
Low noise operation
Enjoy peaceful cooking
Operates at just 68dB²⁾, letting you enjoy every moment in the kitchen.
LED lighting
Bright, focused illumination
LED lighting clearly illuminates your cooking area for better visibility
Washable grease filter
Easy cleaning for a fresh kitchen
A durable aluminum filter³⁾ is dishwasher safe, helping to keep your kitchen air fresh with minimal effort.
1) Powerful suction
-Test date: 2025.8.21
-Test agency: SGS
-Test model: LG Fully Integrated Range Hood (HE3Z2415S)
-Test method: EN 61591
-Test results: 610 m³/h suction power at maximum speed
-The result may vary in actual usage.
2) Low noise operation
-Test date: 2025.8.21
-Test agency: SGS
-Test model: LG Fully Integrated Range Hood (HE3Z2415S)
-Test method: EN 60704-2-13
-Test results: 68dB at maximum speed
-The result may vary in actual usage.
3) Washable grease filter
-When cleaning the grease filter in the dishwasher, slight discoloration may appear. However, this discoloration does not impact the filter's performance.
FAQ
How noisy are modern kitchen exhaust hoods?
Noise levels can range from 40–70 dB depending on the model and speed. LG cooker hoods operate at just 68 dB.
Do cooker hoods need regular filter cleaning?
Yes — grease filters should be cleaned regularly to maintain performance. LG’s Washable Grease Filter is made from durable aluminium and is dishwasher safe, making maintenance fast and easy. This helps keep your hood working efficiently over time.
Are LED lights on cooker hoods worth it?
Yes — LED lighting is bright, energy-efficient, and long-lasting. LG cooker hoods feature Bright, Focused LED Illumination that evenly lights your cooking area, improving visibility for precise food preparation while enhancing your kitchen’s ambience.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Blower CMH(min-max)
280-610
Blower dB(min-max)
54-68
Blower Speed Levels
3
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Hood Type
Under Cabinet
Installation Type
Insert
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
Mechanical
Wi-Fi Control CFM
No
Wi-Fi Control Lights
No
Wi-Fi Power On/Off
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
600 x 360 x 355
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
520 x 299 x 284
Product Weight (kg)
5.6
Shipping Weight (kg)
6.8
HOOD FEATURES
Auto Delay-Off
No
Blower CMH(min-max)
280-610
Blower dB(min-max)
54-68
Blower Speed Levels
3
Dual-Level Lighting
No
Filter Type
Washable Aluminum Grease Filter
Hood Type
Under Cabinet
Installation Type
Insert
Lighting Power (W)
3
Lighting Type
LED
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
RoHS Compliant
Yes
Size in Width (mm)
520
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
218
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
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