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Telescopic range hood

Telescopic range hood

HE3Z2415S
Front view of Telescopic range hood HE3Z2415S
Angled top-back view of the built-in hood unit.
he3z2415s
Front view of a built-in hood.
he3z2415s
Half-side right view of a built-in hood.
Half-side left view of a built-in hood.
Detail view of the built-in hood’s panel and filters.
Half-side right-angle view of the built-in hood.
Half-side angled bottom view of a built-in hood.
he3z2415s
he3z2415s
Left-side view of the built-in hood unit.
Right-side view of the built-in hood unit.
Front view of Telescopic range hood HE3Z2415S
Angled top-back view of the built-in hood unit.
he3z2415s
Front view of a built-in hood.
he3z2415s
Half-side right view of a built-in hood.
Half-side left view of a built-in hood.
Detail view of the built-in hood’s panel and filters.
Half-side right-angle view of the built-in hood.
Half-side angled bottom view of a built-in hood.
he3z2415s
he3z2415s
Left-side view of the built-in hood unit.
Right-side view of the built-in hood unit.

Key Features

  • Sleek built-in design blends seamlessly with your kitchen décor.
  • Powerful 640m³/h suction quickjly removes smoke and odors.
  • Intuitive telescopic control - pull to start, push to stop
  • Low-noise operation at 67dB for peaceful cooking.
  • Bright LED lighting and washable aluminum filter for a clean, safe kitchen.
More

Make your kitchen comfortable and professional with LG

Icon of a built-in hood illustrated as a simple box shape.

Seamless built-in look

Perfectly blends into your kitchen

Icon of a hood with downward lines representing air suction.

Powerful suction

Fresher air for your cooking space

Icon of a speaker with small vibration lines indicating reduced noise.

Low noise operation

Enjoy peaceful cooking

Seamless built-in look

Perfectly blends into your kitchen

Sleek built-in design that harmonizes with your kitchen decor, creating a modern, refined space.

Built-in hood installed under a white cabinet above a cooktop in a simple kitchen.

Built-in hood installed under a white cabinet above a cooktop in a simple kitchen.

Powerful suction

Fresher air for your cooking space

A high-power extraction system with a capacity of 610 m³/h¹⁾ quickly helps reduce smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment.

Built-in hood extended under a white cabinet, shown pulling steam upward from a pot on the cooktop.

Built-in hood extended under a white cabinet, shown pulling steam upward from a pot on the cooktop.

Low noise operation

Enjoy peaceful cooking

Operates at just 68dB²⁾, letting you enjoy every moment in the kitchen.

Built-in hood in a dim kitchen gently pulling steam upward from a pot on the cooktop.

Built-in hood in a dim kitchen gently pulling steam upward from a pot on the cooktop.

LED lighting

Bright, focused illumination

LED lighting clearly illuminates your cooking area for better visibility

Washable grease filter

Easy cleaning for a fresh kitchen

A durable aluminum filter³⁾ is dishwasher safe, helping to keep your kitchen air fresh with minimal effort.

 

1) Powerful suction

-Test date: 2025.8.21

-Test agency: SGS

-Test model: LG Fully Integrated Range Hood (HE3Z2415S)

-Test method: EN 61591

-Test results: 610 m³/h suction power at maximum speed

-The result may vary in actual usage.

 

2) Low noise operation

-Test date: 2025.8.21

-Test agency: SGS

-Test model: LG Fully Integrated Range Hood (HE3Z2415S)

-Test method: EN 60704-2-13

-Test results: 68dB at maximum speed

-The result may vary in actual usage.

 

3) Washable grease filter 

-When cleaning the grease filter in the dishwasher, slight discoloration may appear. However, this discoloration does not impact the filter's performance.

FAQ

How noisy are modern kitchen exhaust hoods?

Noise levels can range from 40–70 dB depending on the model and speed. LG cooker hoods operate at just 68 dB.

Do cooker hoods need regular filter cleaning?

Yes — grease filters should be cleaned regularly to maintain performance. LG’s Washable Grease Filter is made from durable aluminium and is dishwasher safe, making maintenance fast and easy. This helps keep your hood working efficiently over time.

Are LED lights on cooker hoods worth it?

Yes — LED lighting is bright, energy-efficient, and long-lasting. LG cooker hoods feature Bright, Focused LED Illumination that evenly lights your cooking area, improving visibility for precise food preparation while enhancing your kitchen’s ambience.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Blower CMH(min-max)

    280-610

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    54-68

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Hood Type

    Under Cabinet

  • Installation Type

    Insert

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Mechanical

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    No

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    No

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    600 x 360 x 355

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    520 x 299 x 284

  • Product Weight (kg)

    5.6

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    6.8

HOOD FEATURES

  • Auto Delay-Off

    No

  • Blower CMH(min-max)

    280-610

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    54-68

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Dual-Level Lighting

    No

  • Filter Type

    Washable Aluminum Grease Filter

  • Hood Type

    Under Cabinet

  • Installation Type

    Insert

  • Lighting Power (W)

    3

  • Lighting Type

    LED

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • RoHS Compliant

    Yes

  • Size in Width (mm)

    520

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    218

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

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