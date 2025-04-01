Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Color Black

76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Color Black

WS7D7610G
Key Features

  • 4-in-1 Pro Cooking: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, Pizza Mode
  • Blue EasyClean™: Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam
  • InstaView™: Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress
  • LG ThinQ™ Smart Kitchen: Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely
  • Half Extendable Telescopic Rail (x1 set)
More

Product Highlights

Knock twice to see what's cooking

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Cook like a pro with 4-in-1 cooking

Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode.

Easier cleanup with the power of steam

Blue EasyClean™ helps you clean your oven in 10 min.

Take control of your kitchen with LG ThinQ®

Check your food's progress from anywhere in the house.

*Model subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.

InstaView™

Knock twice to see what's cooking

Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress without opening the door, to avoid letting heat out.

4-in-1 Pro Cooking

Elevate your home kitchen experience

Expand your culinary horizons with a versatile 4-in-1 appliance: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

ProBake™ Convection

Powerful, precise heat circulation for consistent results on every rack, helping you achieve perfectly browned bakes and roasts, every time.

This is an image of cookies being baked.

Air Sous Vide

Cook every dish to mouth-watering perfection, preserving all the aromas, flavours and nutrients, for the ultimate elevated taste experience.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Air Fry by ProBake™

Indulge in your favourite fried foods without the guilt, using powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Pizza Mode

Achieve pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.

This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.

*Vacuum sealer and bag required for Sous Vide cooking is not included.
*Air Fry perforated tray pictured not included.

Blue EasyClean™

Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam

Thanks to steam and LG's patented hydrophilic enamel, Blue EasyClean™ helps you clean your oven in 10 min and keep it looking like new.

As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.

STEP 1

Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.

Manual Cook, Steam Cook, Recipe Cook, My Recipes, Settings

STEP 2

Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.

This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.

STEP 3

Press the EasyClean™ button.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

STEP 4

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

*Blue EasyClean™ requires spraying water inside the oven for non-steam models.
*The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.

*Model subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.

LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen

Innovative simplicity and control

Experience innovative simplicity and control with the convenience of smart cooking. Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely and simplify your meal prep with Smart Recipes in the LG ThinQ® app.

*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Model shown in this video and subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.

Replicate your best recipes with the click of a button

Record and easily replicate your best recipes via the LG ThinQ® app using smart, pre-programmed cooking.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Simplify your meal prep with smart, pre-programmed recipes

Simplify your meal prep with a library of pre-programmed everyday recipes, taking the guesswork out of cooking.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Simplify your cooking routine with smart oven control

Preheat your oven, adjust settings, turn it off remotely, freeing you up to multitask or relax. Simplify your cooking routine and enjoy the ultimate cooking convenience.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Get notified when your food is ready with LG ThinQ® Cooking Notifications

Receive alerts on your smartphone when your oven preheats or cooking cycles end. Stay informed and manage your cooking time efficiently.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Monitor for peace of mind

Run a Smart Diagnosis® directly from your smartphone via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot oven issues Access efficient support to help with disruptions to your cooking routine.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Innovative by Design

This is a kitchen image with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Style and Harmony

Close-up image of oven showing matte black finish.

Black Glass Finish

An image showing the wide interior of the oven.

Bigger is Better

Product Demo Videos

Get to know the range

In this video series, our LG Product Expert offers a hands-on intro to the LG range of Cooking appliances.

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the Installation Area

This image shows the dimensions of the oven.

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.

This image shows the margin required for oven installation.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.

