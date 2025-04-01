We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
76L Electric Oven | InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide| Color Black
Key Features
- 4-in-1 Pro Cooking: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, Pizza Mode
- Blue EasyClean™: Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam
- InstaView™: Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress
- LG ThinQ™ Smart Kitchen: Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely
- Half Extendable Telescopic Rail (x1 set)
Product Highlights
Knock twice to see what's cooking
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
*Model subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.
4-in-1 Pro Cooking
4-in-1 Pro Cooking
Elevate your home kitchen experience
Expand your culinary horizons with a versatile 4-in-1 appliance: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode.
This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.
ProBake™ Convection
Powerful, precise heat circulation for consistent results on every rack, helping you achieve perfectly browned bakes and roasts, every time.
Air Sous Vide
Cook every dish to mouth-watering perfection, preserving all the aromas, flavours and nutrients, for the ultimate elevated taste experience.
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
Air Fry by ProBake™
Indulge in your favourite fried foods without the guilt, using powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
Pizza Mode
Achieve pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.
This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.
*Vacuum sealer and bag required for Sous Vide cooking is not included.
*Air Fry perforated tray pictured not included.
Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam
As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.
STEP 1
Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.
Manual Cook, Steam Cook, Recipe Cook, My Recipes, Settings
STEP 2
Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.
This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.
STEP 3
Press the EasyClean™ button.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
STEP 4
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
*Blue EasyClean™ requires spraying water inside the oven for non-steam models.
*The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.
LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen
LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen
Innovative simplicity and control
Experience innovative simplicity and control with the convenience of smart cooking. Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely and simplify your meal prep with Smart Recipes in the LG ThinQ® app.
*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Model shown in this video and subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.
Replicate your best recipes with the click of a button
Record and easily replicate your best recipes via the LG ThinQ® app using smart, pre-programmed cooking.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Simplify your meal prep with smart, pre-programmed recipes
Simplify your meal prep with a library of pre-programmed everyday recipes, taking the guesswork out of cooking.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Simplify your cooking routine with smart oven control
Preheat your oven, adjust settings, turn it off remotely, freeing you up to multitask or relax. Simplify your cooking routine and enjoy the ultimate cooking convenience.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Get notified when your food is ready with LG ThinQ® Cooking Notifications
Receive alerts on your smartphone when your oven preheats or cooking cycles end. Stay informed and manage your cooking time efficiently.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Monitor for peace of mind
Run a Smart Diagnosis® directly from your smartphone via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot oven issues Access efficient support to help with disruptions to your cooking routine.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Innovative by Design
Product Demo Videos
Get to know the range
In this video series, our LG Product Expert offers a hands-on intro to the LG range of Cooking appliances.
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
This image shows the dimensions of the oven.
2. Installation Precautions
A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.
This image shows the margin required for oven installation.
In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.
This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
