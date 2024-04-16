Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 60cm Built-in Oven, 72L,Telescopic Rail

LG 60cm Built-in Oven, 72L,Telescopic Rail

WSEZM7225S2

LG 60cm Built-in Oven, 72L,Telescopic Rail

front view
Even cooking

Even cooking

Auto-recipes

Auto-recipes

Telescopic shelf

Telescopic shelf

Capacity 72 l

Capacity 72 l

Make your kitchen comfortable and professional with LG

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, elegant design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into any interior.

Large capacity

Cook more at the same time

Savor the time you will save when cooking in the largest oven in its class.

Enjoy the tastes of dishes cooked in different ways

Variety of cooking modes

Enjoy the tastes of dishes cooked in different ways

Savor the flavors of different dishes with LG ovens: from baking to grilling.

Quick and easy access to meals

Telescopic rails

Quick and easy access to meals

Fast and convenient access to dishes thanks to sliding telescopic rails.

Remove glass for easy cleaning

Removable oven door glass

Remove glass for easy cleaning

Thanks to the function that allows you to remove each layer of door glass, cleaning becomes very simple.

Even cooking

Even cooking on every level

Do not worry that the dish may burn or not be baked.

High energy efficiency class A

Energy efficiency A

High energy efficiency class A

New ovens with energy efficiency class A.

