Dishwasher Drain Hose

There are two typical connections as shown in Figure A, B.

The “S” trap spigot must be drilled out cleanly and free of obstruction to its maximum internal diameter, if used for drainage.

To prevent siphoning, one of the following methods must be used:

When the drain hose is connected to a sink “s” trap or waste disposal unit, the hose must be looped up to the underside of the bench top and secured.