LG Dishwasher Knife/Scissors Holder

AGM30091505
15 degree side view
Top view
Front view
Bottom view
side view
Package view
Key Features

  • LG Dishwasher Genuine Holder

Mounting Location

Knife Scissors Holder is installed on the lower rack

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

How to Use

Knife Scissors Holder is installed on the lower rack
Using the Knife/Scissors Holder

- Use the knife/scissors holder to safely load sharp kitchen tools.

- Only insert knives or scissors of standard shapes.

- Push the knife all the way into the holder so it is securely positioned.

- Make sure the blade does not touch the dishwasher base or the dish rack. If it scratches the interior during washing, rust may form.

- Make sure knives or scissors do not touch the upper dish rack or the upper/lower spray arms.

- Ensure that large plates, frying pans, or cutting boards do not block the knife/scissors holder, as this can prevent water from reaching the knives or scissors and lead to poor cleaning results.dishwashers-others-agm30091505-how-to-use-01-desktop.jpg

Using the Knife/Scissors Holder

How to Remove the Knife/Scissors Holder

The knife/scissors holder can be removed from the lower dish rack when not in use.

-Pull out the lower dish rack. Locate the knife/scissors holder attached to the left side of the dish rack. Pull the holder to the right to detach it.

How to Remove the Knife/Scissors Holder

How to Install the Knife/Scissors Holder

When using the knife/scissors holder again, attach it to the lower dish rack as follows:

- Place the four slots marked with arrows on the knife/scissors holder onto position ① of the lower dish rack.

- After checking that the holder is properly positioned at position ①, attach it so that the hooks lock into position ②.

How to Install the Knife/Scissors Holder

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGM30091505_V

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    405 x 130 x 25

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGM30091505

