LG Dishwasher Knife/Scissors Holder

- Use the knife/scissors holder to safely load sharp kitchen tools.

- Only insert knives or scissors of standard shapes.

- Push the knife all the way into the holder so it is securely positioned.

- Make sure the blade does not touch the dishwasher base or the dish rack. If it scratches the interior during washing, rust may form.

- Make sure knives or scissors do not touch the upper dish rack or the upper/lower spray arms.

- Ensure that large plates, frying pans, or cutting boards do not block the knife/scissors holder, as this can prevent water from reaching the knives or scissors and lead to poor cleaning results.