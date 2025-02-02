Top Load Washer Lint Filter(Rectangle)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Push the upper and lower part of the filter down and pull forward.
STEP 2
Replace the new filter to the original position.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Push the upper and lower part of the filter down and pull forward.
STEP 2
Open the lid and remove the lint and then wash it out.
STEP 3
Push the upper part of overflow filter down and pull forward.
STEP 4
Open the lid and remove the lint and then wash it out.
STEP 5
Close the lid and then insert the lower part of the overflow filter into the wash tub and press down then press top part into position until you hear a click sound.
STEP 6
Replace the filter to the original position.
GENERAL
-
Part Number
ADQ72993201
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
101 x 388 x 57
-
Net Weight (g)
262
