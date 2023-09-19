About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled True Convection InstaView® Electric Oven with Air Fry

LREL6325D

LREL6325D

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled True Convection InstaView® Electric Oven with Air Fry

LREL6325D
Talent Knocking on InstaView™ Window

Knock Twice to See What’s Cooking

See inside the InstaView® window without opening the door or reaching over the cooktop for a switch.
Styled range showcasing Air Fry technology

Built-In Air Fry for Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Make fries, hot wings & more with no preheating or need for another gadget taking up counter space.*

*Air Fry tray sold separately.

Save Time and Simplify Your Everyday

Save Time and Simplify Your Everyday

The ThinQ® App controls the range remotely & Proactive Customer Care sends helpful tips & alerts.

 

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

Get a spotless oven in just 10 minutes with the fastest oven-cleaning feature available.*

*Air Fry tray sold separately.

Room for the Biggest Turkey (and Your Sides)6

Room for the Biggest Turkey (and Your Sides)

Cook for one, or cook for all – this 6.3 cu. ft. range has the largest capacity oven in its class.*

*Based on LG internal survey (October 2018) for 6.3 traditional self-clean gas and electric single ovens, 6.9 gas double ovens and 7.3 electric double ovens.

3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility

3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility

The 3-in-1 element goes from 12” to 9” with a turn, for the right size when you need it.
CookingPartners

The range that fits your lifestyle

The range that fits your lifestyle1

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated

and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to

the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8"
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
InstaView™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
EasyClean®

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Oven Type

Single Oven

Brand

LG

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Cooking System

True Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Control Lock

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SelfClean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Timed Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

Oven Door Feature

InstaView & WideView™ Window

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Fuel Type

Electric

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Proof, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast Keep Warm & Warm, Frozen Meal, Slow Cook, Favorite

Oven Light Type

Halogen

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

[Upper]Fuel Type

Electric

[Upper]Number of Rack Positions

7

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Proof, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast Keep Warm & Warm, Frozen Meal, Slow Cook, Favorite

[Upper]Oven Light Type

Halogen

