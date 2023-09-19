We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled True Convection InstaView® Electric Oven with Air Fry
*Air Fry tray sold separately.
*Air Fry tray sold separately.
*Based on LG internal survey (October 2018) for 6.3 traditional self-clean gas and electric single ovens, 6.9 gas double ovens and 7.3 electric double ovens.
The range that fits your lifestyle
The range that fits your lifestyle1
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated
and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to
the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Oven Type
-
Single Oven
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Outcase Color
-
PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
-
True Convection
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® + Self Clean
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
SelfClean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Knob Material
-
Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted
-
Outcase Color
-
PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
-
Oven Door Feature
-
InstaView & WideView™ Window
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(WiFi)
-
Yes
-
[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
-
3400
-
[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
-
4200
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Oven Cooking Mode
-
Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Proof, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast Keep Warm & Warm, Frozen Meal, Slow Cook, Favorite
-
Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
-
[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
-
3400
-
[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
-
4200
-
[Upper]Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
[Upper]Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode
-
Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Proof, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast Keep Warm & Warm, Frozen Meal, Slow Cook, Favorite
-
[Upper]Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
