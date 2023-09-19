About Cookies on This Site

39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

MJ3965ACS

MJ3965ACS

39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
LG Infrared Heating™

Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes

Let your cooking simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.
It is a grill icon

Grill

It is a frying icon

Frying

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

    Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

    You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

    It shows a steak grilled by LG NeoChef™
    It shows a wedge potato fried byLG NeoChef™
    It shows a yogurt fermented by LG NeoChef™
    It shows steamed foods by LG NeoChef™
    It shows a steak grilled by LG NeoChef™
    Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
    It shows a wedge potato fried byLG NeoChef™
    Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
    It shows a yogurt fermented by LG NeoChef™
    Easy Home-Made Yogurt
    It shows steamed foods by LG NeoChef™
    Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
    It shows a steak grilled by LG NeoChef™
    Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

    Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

    Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

    It shows a wedge potato fried byLG NeoChef™
    Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

    Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

    Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

    It shows a yogurt fermented by LG NeoChef™
    Easy Home-Made Yogurt

    Easy Home-Made Yogurt

    Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

      It shows steamed foods by LG NeoChef™
      Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

      Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

      You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

      *Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

      *All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
      *Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
      *Product availability may vary depending on the country.

      User-Friendly Features

      Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

      It shows a hand wiping the inner side of LG Neochef™

      EasyClean™

      It shows the turn table with the 8 stable points.

      It shows LG Neochef™ that inner led lamp on.

      It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

      Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

      Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
      Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

      SUMMARY

      Print
      CAPACITY
      39L
      DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
      540x325x523
      MAIN TECHNOLOGY
      Smart Diagnosis
      ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
      Smart Inverter

      All Spec

      MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

      Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

      1450

      Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

      1900

      Convection Power Consumption (W)

      1850

      Grill Power Consumption (W)

      950

      Heater Type

      Charcoal + Quartz

      Microwave Power Output (W)

      1100

      Oven Capacity (L)

      39

      Turntable Size (mm)

      360

      CONTROL FEATURES

      Control Display

      White LED

      Control Type

      Touch & Dial

      COOKING MODES

      Defrost

      8

      Air Fry

      8

      Bake

      8

      Inverter Defrost

      4

      Roast

      8

      Slow Cook

      4

      Steam Cook

      8

      Warm

      4

      ACCESSORIES

      Steam Chef (Ea)

      Yes

      DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

      Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

      614 x 381 x 573

      Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

      540 x 325 x 523

      Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

      544 x 327 x 525

      Product Weight (kg)

      15.2

      Shipping Weight (kg)

      21.8

      POWER / RATINGS

      Power Output (W)

      1100

      Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

      220 / 50~60

      BASIC SPEC

      Door Design

      Smog

      EasyClean

      Yes

      Outcase Color

      Noble Silver

      Oven Capacity (L)

      39

      Type

      Infrared Convection

      CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      Child Lock

      Yes

      Clock

      Yes

      EasyClean

      Yes

      Time Setting

      Yes

      DESIGN / FINISH

      Door Design

      Smog

      Door Open Type

      Pull Down

      Outcase Color

      Noble Silver

      What people are saying

