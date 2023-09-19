We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes
Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.
Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
-
1450
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
-
1900
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
-
1850
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
-
950
-
Heater Type
-
Charcoal + Quartz
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Touch & Dial
-
Defrost
-
8
-
Air Fry
-
8
-
Bake
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Roast
-
8
-
Slow Cook
-
4
-
Steam Cook
-
8
-
Warm
-
4
-
Steam Chef (Ea)
-
Yes
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
614 x 381 x 573
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 325 x 523
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 327 x 525
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
15.2
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
21.8
-
Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Type
-
Infrared Convection
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Pull Down
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
Buy Directly
MJ3965ACS
39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter