LG 20L NeoChef™ (MS2032GAS, Black)
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
Minimalist design, practical space utilization
With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.
A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design
The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.
The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.
