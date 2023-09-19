About Cookies on This Site

20 Liter "Solo" Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

Specs

Reviews

Support

20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

MS2042DB

20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
20 Litre
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
455 x 330 x 260
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Even Heating
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Even Defrosting

All Spec

COOKING MODES

Defrost

4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)

Auto Cook

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

527 x 277 x 373

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

455 x 260 x 330

Product Weight (kg)

10

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Interior Color

Grey

Outcase Color

Black

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Levels

11

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Turntable Size (mm)

245

