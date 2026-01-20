We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
56 Liter LG STS Solo Microwave, EasyClean, Noble Silver, Control Panel Arabic Only
MS5696HIS
Key Features
- EasyClean™
- Slim Design
- LED lamp
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
Minimalist design, practical space utilization
With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.
A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design
The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.
The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?
Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.
Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?
Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?
Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.
Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?
Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.
What are the benefits of an LG microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.
Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?
Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.
Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?
Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Stainless Steel
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
Oven Capacity (L)
56
Type
Solo
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Glass Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Defrost
No
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
Yes
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Stainless Steel
Door Design
Divided
Door Glass Design
Smog
Door Open Type
Side Swing
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
705 x 390 x 540
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
424 x 286 x 459
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
606 x 344 x 503
Product Weight (kg)
14.9
Shipping Weight (kg)
19.1
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
Eco-on
Yes
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Humidity Sensor
No
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
Microwave Power Levels
10
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
Oven Capacity (L)
56
Smart Inverter
Yes
Total Power Consumption (W)
1350
Turntable Size (mm)
406
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1200
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220V / 50Hz, 220V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
