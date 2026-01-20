About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

56 Liter LG STS Solo Microwave, EasyClean, Noble Silver, Control Panel Arabic Only

56 Liter LG STS Solo Microwave, EasyClean, Noble Silver, Control Panel Arabic Only

MS5696HIS
MS5696HIS
Front open with food View
front open view
Inside detail View
perspective display Detail with food
perspective display Detail
Right side open with food
Right side open
Perspective
Left side View
MS5696HIS
Front open with food View
front open view
Inside detail View
perspective display Detail with food
perspective display Detail
Right side open with food
Right side open
Perspective
Left side View

Key Features

  • EasyClean™
  • Slim Design
  • LED lamp
There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

 

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilization

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

 

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

 

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

 

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Noble Silver

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    56

  • Type

    Solo

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Defrost

    No

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Door Open Type

    Side Swing

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Noble Silver

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    705 x 390 x 540

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    424 x 286 x 459

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    606 x 344 x 503

  • Product Weight (kg)

    14.9

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    19.1

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Eco-on

    Yes

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    56

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    406

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220V / 50Hz, 220V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.