LG Quadwash Built-in Steam Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

DBC425TS

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*3

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots

 

TrueSteam™ made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish resulting in clean dishes.

 

*Results obtained on LG dishwasher models with steam function and certified on 12/05/2019 by the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), which achieve a minimum reduction of 99.999 percent of bacteria (specifically; E.coli, L. monocytogenes and S.typhimurium) when operating in the disinfection cycle.

Power Cleaning

Power Cleaning

 

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

Less Water Spots

 

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.

*Compared to the LG model without steam. Based on water spot count between LG DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (no steam), based on LG internal test methods.
Clean from Every Angle

Clean from Every Angle

QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

Four Washing Arms

 

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

Multi-Directional Rotation

 

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Global_Easy Rack

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy-load basket system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

 

Foldable Tines

Foldable Tines

 

Load the dishes your way, whether it’s a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Easy Height Adjustment

 

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

Inverter Direct Drive™

 

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

Inverter Direct Drive Motor is backed by a 10-year warranty and helps increase energy efficiency.

 

**10-year Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (Part Only)

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

LG ThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.

  • Download cycles

    Download cycles

     

    With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

  • Personalized Settings

    Personalized Settings

     

    Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

  • Machine Clean Reminder

    Machine Clean Reminder

     

    Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it’s time to run the cleaning cycle.

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™

     

    Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

DBC425TS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Total Place Settings

14

Display Type

LED

Installation Type

Built-In

Panel Type

Top Control

APPERANCE

Tub Material

STS

Colors

Noble Steel

Status Indicators

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

RACK FEATURES

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Adjustable)

Cutlery Baskets

No

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Number of Options

8

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10

Rinse

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Heavy

No

Normal

No

Refresh

Yes

Steam

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

N/A

Cycle Time

N/A

Express Cycle Time

N/A

Turbo Cycle Time

N/A

Water Consumption(L)

N/A

Noise Emission Class

N/A

KEY FEATURE

Auto Opening Door

No

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Right Fixed)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

60

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

683 x 840 x 654

Packing Weight (kg)

50

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

598 x 815 x 554

Product Weight (kg)

45

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50/60Hz

Power Consumption (W)

1600W

Power Supply (V)

220V~

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

Yes

What people are saying

