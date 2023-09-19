We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Quadwash Built-in Steam Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive
*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Results obtained on LG dishwasher models with steam function and certified on 12/05/2019 by the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), which achieve a minimum reduction of 99.999 percent of bacteria (specifically; E.coli, L. monocytogenes and S.typhimurium) when operating in the disinfection cycle.
*Compared to the LG model without steam. Based on water spot count between LG DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (no steam), based on LG internal test methods.
**10-year Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (Part Only)
-
Download cycles
With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.
-
Personalized Settings
Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.
-
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it’s time to run the cleaning cycle.
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total Place Settings
-
14
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Installation Type
-
Built-In
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Tub Material
-
STS
-
Colors
-
Noble Steel
-
Status Indicators
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Adjustable)
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
No
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
10
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
No
-
Normal
-
No
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
N/A
-
Cycle Time
-
N/A
-
Express Cycle Time
-
N/A
-
Turbo Cycle Time
-
N/A
-
Water Consumption(L)
-
N/A
-
Noise Emission Class
-
N/A
-
Auto Opening Door
-
No
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
-
Yes (Upper Rack_Right Fixed)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
-
60
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
683 x 840 x 654
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
50
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
598 x 815 x 554
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
45
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
1600W
-
Power Supply (V)
-
220V~
-
NFC
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Buy Directly
DBC425TS
LG Quadwash Built-in Steam Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive