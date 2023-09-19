About Cookies on This Site

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, TrueSteam™, EasyRack™ Plus, Dual Zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,White Color

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, TrueSteam™, EasyRack™ Plus, Dual Zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,White Color

DFB425FW

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, TrueSteam™, EasyRack™ Plus, Dual Zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,White Color

(2)
DFB425FW
Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

TrueSteam™ made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every
dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water
particles of steam also help reduce water spots.

Power Cleaning

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Clean from Every Angle

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

Energy Efficient

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

Greater Convenience & Performance

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

Turbo cycle

 

 

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

High Temp

Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

SmartThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.

Download cycles

With the LG SmartThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Micro LED Display

Sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout make choosing settings easier.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
14 Place
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600mm * 850mm * 600mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TrueSteam™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
QuadWash™

GENERAL

Color

White

BASIC SPEC

Total Place Settings

14

APPERANCE

Tub Material

STS

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

44

Water Consumption(L)

9.6

KEY FEATURE

QuadWash™

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Better B

TrueSteam™

Yes

