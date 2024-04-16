We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Matte Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Truesteam Smart ,ThinQ
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Matte Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Truesteam Smart ,ThinQ
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Foldable Tines
Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.
Easy Height Adjustment
Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Minimalist Exterior Design
The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
DFC335HD
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Matte Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Truesteam Smart ,ThinQ