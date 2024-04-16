We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
-
All Spec
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Panel Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 294 x 417
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
8.54
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
11.15
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
White
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Type
-
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
White
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
292
What people are saying
-
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter