LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive

DFC612FV

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive

front view
Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Clean from Every Angle

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.
  Four Washing Arms

    Four Washing Arms

     

    The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

  Multi-Directional Rotation

    Multi-Directional Rotation

     

    With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
  Foldable Tines

    Foldable Tines

     

    Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

  Easy Height Adjustment

    Easy Height Adjustment

     

    Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Quiet, Efficient

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
  Energy Efficient

    Energy Efficient

     

    Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

  Long-Lasing Durability

    Long-Lasing Durability

     

    Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.

Greater Convenience

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

Turbo cycle

 

 

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.
  Dual Zone Wash

    Dual Zone Wash

     

    Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

  High Temp

    High Temp

     

    Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

  Download cycles

    Download cycles

     

    With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

  Personalized Settings

    Personalized Settings

     

    Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

  Machine Clean Reminder

    Machine Clean Reminder

     

    Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

  Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™

     

    Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.
  Minimalist Exterior Design

    Minimalist Exterior Design

     

    The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

  Elegant Interior Design

    Elegant Interior Design

     

    Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

All Spec

What people are saying

front view

DFC612FV

LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher, Inverter Direct Drive