13 Place Setting Dishwasher I Prime Silver Color

DFC811FL
DFC811FL
LG Dishwasher - DFC811FL
Key Features

  • Elegant inside and outElegant inside and out
  • Flexible loading options
  • Hygienic full stainless steel tub
  • Innovative by design
More

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Adjustable Space

Flexible loading options

Use space efficiently by moving the upper rack up or down to fit even large pots and pans.

Footage of how to adjust dishwasher racks to fit various types of dishes.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Full stainless steel tub

Hygienic full stainless steel tub

Maintaining a clean dishwasher is simple with a full stainless steel tub that is as sanitary as it is durable.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The LED panel of the dishwasher appears as a close-up cut.

LED display

A dishwasher with a minimal design is installed in the kitchen.

Minimal design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

saso_DFC811FL

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

DFC811FL

All Spec

APPERANCE

  • Tub Material

    STS

  • Colors

    Prime Silver

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

BASIC SPEC

  • Total Place Settings

    13

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    No

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    No

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Nonsteam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    5

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    8

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    40

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 871 x 656

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    599 x 845 x 596

  • Product Weight (kg)

    43

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    N/A

  • Cycle Time

    235

  • Express Cycle Time

    30

  • Noise Emission Class

    N/A

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    N/A

  • Water Consumption(L)

    9.9

KEY FEATURE

  • Auto Opening Door

    No

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    No

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    No

  • Number of Spray Arms

    2

  • QuadWash™

    No

  • SenseClean Wash System

    No

  • Smart Rack+™

    No

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    No

  • Water Softner

    Yes

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1750 - 2100

  • Power Supply (V)

    220-240 V~

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

