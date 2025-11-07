We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13 Place Setting Dishwasher I Prime Silver Color
Elegant inside and out
Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.
A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.
Adjustable Space
Flexible loading options
Use space efficiently by moving the upper rack up or down to fit even large pots and pans.
Full stainless steel tub
Hygienic full stainless steel tub
Maintaining a clean dishwasher is simple with a full stainless steel tub that is as sanitary as it is durable.
Innovative by design
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
APPERANCE
Tub Material
STS
Colors
Prime Silver
Status Indicators
No
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
BASIC SPEC
Total Place Settings
13
Display Type
LED
Installation Type
Free Standing
Panel Type
Front Control
CYCLE/OPTION
Auto
Yes
Cancel
No
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
Delicate
Yes
Download Cycle
No
Dual Zone
No
Eco
Yes
Energy Saver
No
Express
Yes
Extra Dry
No
Half Load
Yes
Heavy
No
High Temp.
No
Intensive
Yes
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)
Normal
No
Number of Options
5
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
8
Refresh
No
Rinse
Yes
Steam
No
Turbo
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Adjustable Leg (mm)
40
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 871 x 656
Packing Weight (kg)
48
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
599 x 845 x 596
Product Weight (kg)
43
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
Noise Level (dBA)
N/A
Cycle Time
235
Express Cycle Time
30
Noise Emission Class
N/A
Turbo Cycle Time
N/A
Water Consumption(L)
9.9
KEY FEATURE
Auto Opening Door
No
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
No
Aqua-Stop
No
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
DirectDrive Motor™
No
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
No
Number of Spray Arms
2
QuadWash™
No
SenseClean Wash System
No
Smart Rack+™
No
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
No
Vario Washing System
No
Water Softner
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
Frequency (Hz)
60 Hz
Power Consumption (W)
1750 - 2100
Power Supply (V)
220-240 V~
RACK FEATURES
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
No
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
No
Remote Monitoring
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
