*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
*Tested by Intertek, Normal cycle with Normal Dry Mode compared to conventional Normal cycle with default option (DLHC1455W vs. DLEC888W), 8.45 lb. of 57.5% initial moisture content DOE load (January 2021).
Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria
Antibacterial cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria on clothes with high temperature drying.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Antibacterial cycle.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
LG ThinQ®
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ® is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere
It doesn’t require the venting outlets and gives an even more durable and elegant look.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
3 Levels
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084610799
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 702 x 890
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Weight include packing (kg)
60.0
-
Weight (kg)
56.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
