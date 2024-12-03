We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, Black Steel color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites
Smart Remote Control
Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.
Cycle Download
Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
18.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770x990x820
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096109670
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
18.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750x1085x852
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1340
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
770x990x820
-
Weight include packing (kg)
82.0
-
Weight (kg)
76.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
